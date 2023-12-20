Barbie co-writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have married after 12 years of dating.

A representative for Gerwig confirmed the nuptials to People, while a source claimed to the outlet that the couple wed at New York City Hall.

The wedding comes after the pair welcomed their second child together in Feb. 2023.

Gerwig and Baumbach’s longtime relationship dates back to 2010 when the couple first met on the set of Greenberg.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

