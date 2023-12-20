Celebrity

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Are Married After 12 Years Of Dating

The Barbie co-writers have officially tied the knot.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 2020 Vanity Fair ...
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Barbie co-writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have married after 12 years of dating.

A representative for Gerwig confirmed the nuptials to People, while a source claimed to the outlet that the couple wed at New York City Hall.

The wedding comes after the pair welcomed their second child together in Feb. 2023.

Gerwig and Baumbach’s longtime relationship dates back to 2010 when the couple first met on the set of Greenberg.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

More to come...