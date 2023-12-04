The Barbie co-writers are shutting down accusations of “man-hating” — again.

Noah Baumbach, who penned the box office hit with his life and creative partner, Greta Gerwig, addressed some of the audience backlash during a Dec. 3 interview with 60 Minutes.

“I felt men could take it,” Baumbach said when asked about the film’s alleged “anti-male” themes. “I mean, come on” [laughs].

Gerwig, who also directed the film, added that Barbie was supposed to be a “big-hearted thing, even though it's poking fun at everyone.”

Referencing an Ancient Greek comedy, she continued: “I thought, ‘Well, this is not man-hating anymore than Aristophanes's Lysistrata was man-hating.’”

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

“We Love Ken”

In the film, Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) leave the female-led Barbie Land behind to visit the Real World, where Ken discovers a taste for the patriarchy.

Upon his return, Ken orchestrates a patriarchal takeover. However, the Kenification of Barbie Land doesn’t last long, as the Barbies soon regain control.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Baumbach and Gerwig explain why this particular plot point was not intended to be anti-male.

“I mean this sounds so silly to say out loud but I love Ken,” Gerwig continued. “We love Ken. We also take Ken's position quite seriously ... he has no identity outside of her.”

Ryan Gosling plays Ken. Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in 'Barbie'

Gerwig Addressed “Man-Hating” Claims

Gerwig previously addressed the misandry accusations at the time of Barbie’s release, telling The New York Times: “My hope for the movie is that it's an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren't necessarily serving us as either women or men.”

“I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people,” she added.

Despite the backlash, Barbie became a huge hit with both audiences and critics alike and grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling in Barbie. Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie'

As for a potential Barbie sequel, Gerwig told People in Aug. 2023 that she hopes the film will be the “launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies.”

“There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful,” she continued. “I want to go back to Barbie Land.”