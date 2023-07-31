Warning: Barbie spoilers ahead. Following the record-breaking success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, many fans have been busy delving into the film’s plot, themes, Easter eggs, and fan theories online — one of which might explain a lot about Barbie’s relationship with Ken.

In a now-viral TikTok, user callmeashbash points out a “throwaway explanation” for why Barbie (Margot Robbie) isn’t romantically interested in Ken (Ryan Gosling), noting that the character of Gloria (America Ferrera) makes clear during one scene that she never played with Ken dolls growing up. “Barbie’s subconscious comes from Gloria. So, if Gloria didn’t feel like Barbie needed a Ken doll, then Barbie would feel like she didn’t need a Ken doll,” the TikTok user added.

This particular Barbie theory struck a chord with many moviegoers online, with one fan commenting: “I didn’t realize this at first but it makes so much sense!” Another user added: “I wish I had a notebook during the movie so I can go back and analyze all of these small amazing details.”

Some fans took a different view, however, claiming that Barbie never showed interested in Ken because Ken is ultimately “an accessory to Barbie.” Meanwhile, another user wrote: “I also think it could be because Barbie is named after Ruth Handler’s daughter Barbara, and Ken is named after her son.”

This isn’t the only Barbie detail to have piqued the interest of fans following the film’s release. In another viral TikTok, one user shed light on a subtle Bratz doll Easter egg that many fans might have missed the first time around.

Over on Reddit, moviegoers have also been debating another Barbie theory that suggests there are way more Kens in the “real world” than fans first realized.