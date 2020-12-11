The Grey's Anatomy Beach Might Hold The Secret Of Meredith's Fate

For the first time since Grey's Anatomy Season 17 premiered, the Dec. 10 episode did not include any new visitors to Meredith's beach. With past installments ushering in the epic returns of Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd and T.R. Knight's George O'Malley, this particular episode followed the groundwork previously laid when Richard and Bailey joined in on the latter reunion, in their own way. This time, the very much alive Bailey joined coronavirus-stricken Meredith (still unconscious, but steadily improving) for a solo appearance on the imaginary sand, further fueling theories on what the beach represents.

As Grey's EPs Meg Marinis and Andy Reaser recently explained to Bustle, for now, the beach's meaning intentionally rests in the eyes of the beholder. "The beach exists in this space where, depending on the way you watch the show, you might feel like Meredith's in a magical afterlife kind of place," Reaser said. "If you are a cold and clinical person, you might think this is purely manifesting in her mind . . . It's a space that can mean a lot of things. And because she's seeing people and hearing people and talking to people that may or may not be there in reality, we really want to preserve the mystery around it."

What's less of a mystery is that the beach will exist throughout the season, so here are some of fans' best guesses about what could happen and who they might see next before the actual truth is revealed.

ABC

Meredith Chooses To Leave the Beach

The Grey's fall finale preview showed Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) seemingly awaking from her COVID-19 coma, and fans who believe the beach is an entryway to the afterlife think that the decision to return to the land of the living was hers. Some pointed to her conversations with Derek, in which he mentioned she wasn't ready to join him yet, and those with George, when he mentioned that he wouldn't have left his life if given the choice.

The Beach Is All Just a Dream

When spilling the beans about Meredith's diagnosis, Dempsey referred to his character visiting Meredith in a "COVID dream." Some fans took his words literally, leading them to speculate that Meredith will awaken and it will all have been nothing more significant than a manifestation from her subconscious a la Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. That would also explain why Richard and Bailey appear there as they're speaking to Meredith at her bedside; she's simply seeing them as their voices and the dream sequence blend together.

Lexie Will Return

Just prior to the big George reveal in episode four, Lexie Grey was a top Twitter trending topic, as fans were convinced she'd be the second deceased character Meredith would reunite with on Grey's. Of course that guess didn't come to fruition — yet, anyway. One viewer spotted two more people further down the beach behind Derek during the Season 17 premiere, and if that was intentional, it stands to reason that there is at least one more spiritual surprise awaiting Meredith. Given that another fan noticed that Chyler Leigh recently followed the Grey's cast again on social media, all hope for a sisterly reunion is certainly not lost.

ABC

Lexie Will Have Company

It would make sense that Lexie and her love Mark "McSteamy" Sloan (Eric Dane) would be together in the afterlife, and one fan thought a particular Twitter exchange between Pompeo and Dane was worth reading into. After Pompeo wrote that she missed her former costar in May, he replied, "Let's go for a walk — I'll find you." Although the conversation likely pre-dated showrunner Krista Vernoff's idea for the beach motif, anything is possible, and where better to go for a reunion stroll than the magical Grey's beach. Another Reddit user hoped that the recent incorporation of living characters would mean Maggie (Kelly McCreary) could join, making for "such a powerful combination."

Of course, there are also still very real possibilities that no one else will return or that Meredith could die and remain on the "beach" for eternity. Either way, fans will likely have more answers in Grey's upcoming fall finale before beginning the long wait until the spring premiere.