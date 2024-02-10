Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are Celebrating Jessica Capshaw’s Unexpected Return

Over the course of soon-to-be 20 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy fans have had to bid farewell to numerous beloved characters. Often, those goodbyes were irreversible. Luckily, Jessica Capshaw’s Season 14 exit has turned out to be a “see you later.” She’s coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as her character, Dr. Arizona Robbins, and fans are already giving her a warm welcome home.

Run It Back

Capshaw teased something big on the horizon when she posted an Instagram story on Feb. 10 saying, “SO MUCH, COMING SOON…” in all caps. Sure enough, ABC announced several Season 20 guest stars just hours later, including Capshaw. She’s set to reprise her role as Arizona in one episode, which is both surprising and exciting to fans.

When Capshaw left the show in 2018, it wasn’t by choice. She and Sarah Drew (Dr. April Kepner) were both written off at the end of Season 14 in what showrunner Krista Vernoff said was a continuation of the medical drama’s “penchant for reinvention.” “The decision to make changes to our cast was a creative one,” Vernoff tweeted in March 2018, adding that “it felt true and right creatively to wrap up their stories.”

Given that Capshaw didn’t choose to leave on her own, fans suspected she might never return to Grey’s Anatomy. After hearing of her comeback, at least one person wondered on X (formerly Twitter), “wat [sic] did they bribe her with[?]”

Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins in Grey’s Anatomy Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Cue The Celebration

While others were surprised she’d return after essentially being fired, most fans were in raptures over the prospect of seeing Capshaw back on Grey’s. “why yes i freaked out about jessica capshaw returning to grey’s anatomy in the year 2024!!!” one viewer wrote. Another added, “Jessica Capshaw coming back for one episode will be the best episode since season 14.”

Capshaw’s temporary homecoming means that some fans are going to have to return to the show themselves. “jessica capshaw back on greys anatomy in the year 2024 and i’ll have to be back too unfortunately,” one tweeted. Sharing the sentiment, someone else wrote, “i fear we are going back to my greys anatomy phase with jessica capshaw coming back.”

What’s Ahead

ABC hasn’t shared how Capshaw’s character will fit back into the upcoming season, but the network did reveal other tidbits. Alex Landi, who made his debut as Dr. Nico Kim in Season 15, is returning in Season 20. Additionally, a new doctor will be played by Natalie Morales (The Morning Show), and Freddy Miyares (When They See Us) will be introduced as an “intelligent, warm, and likable patient” named Dorian.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 premieres on March 14.