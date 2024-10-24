Grey’s Anatomy star Scott Speedman, aka Dr. Nick Marsh, is sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits about the long-running medical drama.

On the Oct. 22 episode of SiriusXM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the actor revealed that while filming surgery scenes at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, crew members have no problem letting the cast know when they’ve messed up.

“There's one lady there who just yells at me every time I'm doing a surgery scene, which I love,” Speedman said through laughter. “It's really fun. Cause you screw it up, ya know, she’s on you, but it’s pretty fun doing that.”

The actor, who first joined the show in Season 14, added that the Grey’s crew is so “serious” about the accuracy of surgery scenes that they’ll interrupt filming to ensure everything is correct.

“It's just how I'm holding something, or I'm not doing something right, or she told me to do something. She comes over and, like, hits your hand and is like, ‘You're not doing that right,’” Speedman continued. “You're trying to do dialogue, which you have no idea what you’re talking about, and you're trying to do it with a serious face.”

Scott Speedman in Grey’s Anatomy. Liliane Lathan/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

The Intense Grey’s Fandom

Later in his SiriusXM interview, Speedman also discussed his character’s on-again, off-again love interest Dr. Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo), revealing that fans online weren’t happy about his character’s arrival on the show.

Speaking to host Jessica Shaw, he recalled being bombarded with “a lot of vomit emojis” on social media at the time, adding, “It's really funny how serious they are about that character and who’s with that character and who's not with that character.”

The actor made his Grey’s debut in 2017 in a guest role and joined the cast as a series regular a few years later for Seasons 18 and 19. Speedman’s Dr. Marsh has been a recurring character since 2023, and appears in the currently airing Season 21.

ABC first announced in April 2024 that Grey’s Anatomy would return for a landmark Season 21, continuing its reign as the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history.

Series creator, Shonda Rhimes, recently discussed the show’s continued success with The Hollywood Reporter. “The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season,” she said. “I could not be more grateful.”