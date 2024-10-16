You never knew who will slip into scrubs next on Grey’s Anatomy — and this season, a very familiar face will join the cast. On Oct. 16, Deadline reported that One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush will appear in a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy Season 21.

According to Deadline, Bush will play Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon who reportedly works at Seattle Presbyterian, not Grey Sloan. The neighboring hospital was featured on Grey’s Anatomy several times, including when Dr. Bailey checked herself into the emergency room when she realized she was having a heart attack. However, she didn’t receive the best care there, so it will be interesting to return to that workplace.

Bush’s character is described as “amiable, fun, and a little messy around the edges.” She is married to David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan. The outlet added that Bush’s first episode will air on Nov. 7.

To celebrate the news, Bush shared a fun video featuring her changing into her surgeon’s uniform. “I just wasn’t done with my scrubs 💙,” she wrote, seemingly referencing her lead role on the short-lived medical drama Good Sam.

Several fans shared their hopes that Bush’s character might be a love interest for Amelia, who hasn’t had much luck in the romantic department recently. Even though Beckman is described as married, who knows? After all, this is Grey’s Anatomy — the relationship carousel never stops turning.

She’s Part Of A Long-Running Tradition

If you’re a fan of One Tree Hill and Grey’s Anatomy, you know that this isn’t the first crossover from one show to the other. Several OTH alums have played memorable roles in the medical drama.

In Season 9, Hilarie Burton played Dr. Lauren Boswell, with whom Arizona cheated on Callie during the devastating thunderstorm. More recently, in Season 14, Bethany Joy Lenz played Jenny, the fiancée of Jo’s ex-husband.

Hilarie Burton on Grey's Anatomy. Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

While it’s unclear what Bush’s storyline will look like, showrunner Meg Marinis has teased that the theme for Season 21 is resilience. After the personnel shake-up at the end of Season 20, “the first half of the season is coming back from that,” she explained in an interview with Shondaland. “And then based on the events that happen around mid-season, that takes our characters back down again. Then, the second half of the season is moving up from there.”