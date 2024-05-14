Grey’s Anatomy is reportedly losing one of its biggest stars. Per Deadline, Jake Borelli is leaving the hit medical drama after seven seasons as Levi Schmitt. Sources also claim that Borelli is in talks to return for a few episodes in the recently announced Season 21 to close out his character’s story.

ABC is yet to comment on the reports of his departure, which coincided with the actor’s birthday on May 13. Borelli joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in Season 14 in a recurring capacity. By Season 16, his character of Levi Schmitt was promoted to the main cast.

One of Borelli’s major Grey’s storylines came in Season 15 when his character came out as LGBTQ+ and began a relationship with Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) – the first openly gay male character featured in the drama.

After Nico and Levi’s first kiss aired in 2018, Borelli also publicly came out alongside his character. “As a gay guy myself, tonight’s episode was so special to me,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up ... it blows my mind that I'm able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality.”

Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt in Grey’s Anatomy. Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

After leaving the show in 2022, Dr. Nico (Landi) briefly returned in the currently airing Season 20. However, when he crossed paths with ex-boyfriend Levi, it was revealed that Nico was in a new relationship and expecting his first child.

The Future Of Grey’s

ABC announced in April 2024 that Grey’s Anatomy will return for Season 21 later this year, securing its position as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” series creator, Shonda Rhimes, told The Hollywood Reporter of the show’s renewal.

Meanwhile, Borelli’s reported departure might not be the only cast shake-up ahead of Season 21. As Deadline reports, cast members including Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Caterina Scorsone, and Camilla Luddington will see their Grey’s contracts expire before the next series.

It’s also unclear if the show’s veteran character, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), will be back for Season 21 after stepping back from a full-time role at the end of Season 19.