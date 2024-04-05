The April 4 episode of Grey’s Anatomy welcomed Arizona Robbins back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for an innovative fetal brain surgery. But while medical history was being made, the real question on many fans’ mind was, naturally... Are Callie and Arizona together in New York?

Sadly, Arizona didn’t discuss her relationship status during her visit to Seattle. Sure, most of the people she interacted with probably would have known what she was up to via, well, social media. But still! It certainly would not have hurt to hear one way or the other, especially since Arizona’s exit six (!!!) years ago seemed to leave things on an open, positive note with Callie — with the women reuniting in New York to parent their daughter, Sofia, together. “Every time I get a text from Callie, I smile,” Arizona said in the Season 14 finale.

While Arizona did name-drop her fan-favorite colleague Dr. Herman in her guest episode, fans were left scrambling for clues about other people in Arizona’s life — like her ex(?)-wife and daughter.

