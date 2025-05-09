Grey’s Anatomy spans two decades, 21 seasons, and more than 400 episodes and counting. Of course, the most memorable entries are usually the ones where the hospital goes through some life-or-death disaster, like Season 2’s bomb episode (which earned Kyle Chandler a well-deserved Emmy nod) or Season 6’s hospital shooting by a vengeful Gary Clark.

Now, fans are convinced the Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 finale will make that same infamous list.

A Patient’s Parent Gets Dangerous

As you’ll remember, the past few episodes have seen Amelia and Monica work together on 9-year-old Dylan, a young girl with a brain malformation who undergoes a risky surgery. Unfortunately, the procedure leaves her with locked-in syndrome, which renders her unable to move or communicate.

Her mom, Jenna, has been vocally frustrated about the doctors’ inability to correct the condition beyond waiting for Dylan’s brain swelling to go down. Amelia knows it’s possible that things may never improve.

Now, the teaser for the May 15 finale shows Jenna sneaking into the scrub room wearing a pair of scrubs and holding an explosive device. “No one’s leaving until you fix my daughter,” she says, adding that she’ll “light it up” if anyone steps in.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said it was “like 2x16 and the s6 finale all rolled into one episode,” referring to the bomb and shooting episodes.

“A hostage situation with an explosive in an operating room GREYS ANATOMY WE ARE SO BACK CUE THE FRAY,” wrote another, referring to the show’s penchant for using the song “How to Save a Life” in dangerous situations.

So... What’s Going To Happen?

Several fans predicted that the scary situation will lead to a grand romantic revelation.

“So basically this sets up for Lucas and Simone getting back together,” one viewer wrote of the former couple. Another fan seemed to refer to Amelia and Monica: “NOTHING LIKE A GOOD OLD HOSTAGE SITUATION TO MAKE YOU REALIZE [YOU’RE] IN LOVE WITH YOUR COWORKER.”

Indeed, there’s precedent for Grey’s disasters bringing docs together. Who can forget Derek’s desperate “Where is she?” during the bomb episode? He reunited with Addison only for Adele Webber to observe, “That is not the ‘she’ he was asking for.” Swoon!

However, this is still a dangerous situation, and many viewers on Reddit speculated who might be most at risk, with several suggesting it could be Lucas. As one user pointed out, he’s just broken up with Simone and was scolded by Amelia for giving Dylan’s family hope. “If he dies, with the last memory of them together being these arguments, it would mean a lot of heartbreak for both Simone and Amelia next season.”

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Plus, Lucas already survived one deadly cliffhanger this season. If he’s fated for tragedy, then making it through the convenience store robbery unscathed could have been the writers’ way of lulling viewers into a false sense of security.

Either way, prepare for drama. Kim Raver, who plays Teddy, recently told TV Insider that the finale is “terrifying.”

“It’s so Grey’s in the sense that I think people are going to be holding on to their seats while they’re watching. It’s like a quintessential finale,” she said, adding that it will be a “great springboard into Season 22.”