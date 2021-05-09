Grimes Stole The Show As Princess Peach On SNL

Ahead of Elon Musk’s May 8 SNL debut, his partner (and mother to son X Æ A-12) Grimes invited her Instagram followers to tune in and “watch me try acting!” And that, the musician did. During a sketch in which Musk’s Wario was on trial for killing Mario in the world of Mario Kart — hey, we knew this episode would be weird — Grimes appeared as Luigi’s paramour, Princess Peach, though she fiercely denies an affair: “I never a-touch him under the overalls,” she says. Ultimately, though, some pretty disturbing “u up?” texts reveal the scandalous truth to a jury of Toads.

After all the Mario madness, Grimes appeared alongside Musk and his mom, Maye Musk, during the episode’s goodnights — no longer in princess garb but a stylish gray outfit and pink mask.

For many Twitter users, Grimes’ scene-stealing performance as the beloved video game princess was a standout from the show.

One user also had fun comparing Musk and Grimes to another techy, noteworthy pop culture couple: Spongebob’s Karen and Plankton.

Last year, Grimes and Musk famously became parents to son X Æ A-12 — and earlier in the episode, Musk poked some fun at how to actually say the confusing name. “It’s pronounced, ‘cat running across keyboard,’” he explained in his monologue.