Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sharing an on-set kiss with Timothée Chalamet, and her husband, Brad Falchuk, doesn’t seem to mind.

The Academy Award winner was photographed kissing her co-star Chalamet on Oct. 16 while filming their new movie, Marty Supreme. The upcoming film, directed by Josh Safdie, tells the story of a professional ping-pong player in the 1950s.

The on-set photo quickly did the rounds on social media, and while answering Instagram questions on Oct. 22, Paltrow revealed how her TV producer husband reacted to her kiss with the Wonka star. “How does Brad feel about you kissing Mr. Chalamet?” asked one curious fan, to which the actor responded, “Unthreatened, not because T.Chal isn't AWESOME, but he knows he's got my whole [heart].”

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 during the actor’s guest appearance on Glee. The couple began dating in 2014 following Paltrow’s split from ex-husband and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. In 2018, the actor married Falchuk in a star-studded ceremony in the Hamptons.

Paltrow’s kiss scene partner Chalamet is also loved up off-screen. In early 2023, the Dune star began dating reality star-turned-makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. If recent reports are correct, the pair still appear to be going strong and were recently spotted enjoying a dinner date in New York City.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet on the set of Marty Supreme. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Paltrow’s Advice To Her Younger Self

During her Instagram Q&A with fans on Oct. 22, Paltrow also revealed the advice she would give to her younger self, revealing that she used to measure “a lot of my worth based on how other people held my worth.”

She continued, “I learned over time that there's this incredibly beautiful power that exists when you are in a deep relationship with yourself and you've accepted all of the parts of yourself and you're able to show love to all the parts of yourself.”

“That took me a really long time to understand,” the Goop founder added. “That full integration of all the parts of myself would be the thing that would lead to me feeling like a whole and happy person. And that it was not based on what anybody else thought."