Apple Martin Had The Best Reaction To Gwyneth's Birthday Nude

If it was any other year, finding something special to wear for your birthday would be essential. But, it's 2020. Which means getting dressed up for celebrations at home feels a little different. This week, Gwyneth Paltrow faced the same what-to-wear dilemma – and found a bold solution. She decided to mark turning 48 wearing nothing but her birthday suit.

On Sept. 28 Paltrow took to Instagram to post a birthday picture with a difference. Posing naked in her garden, surrounded by trees, she thanked everyone for their birthday wishes, and gave a special shout out to her wellness brand, Goop's new body butter – "for making me think I can still get my kit off." An excellent advert for what she hashtags, #goopgenes.

Naturally, she received a great response from friends and followers. Model Ashley Graham wrote: “Oh hellllllo Bday girl”, accompanied by lots of love hearts. Courtney Cox commented: “Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways.” While Katy Perry said: “HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate.”

One of her followers, however, was perhaps a little less pleased. Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter, Apple simply wrote, “MOM..." before conceding, "You are killing it tho.”

Meanwhile, Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk (the pair married in 2018) posted a romantic and heartfelt message in celebration of his wife, accompanied by a picture of her chilling on the sofa in comfy boots and a floaty dress. He wrote: “This badass is 48 today. She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an asshole in his place. She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you."

He also suggested a present that those gearing up for the elections in America could get for Paltrow. "PS - if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!”