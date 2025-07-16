Pete Davidson is entering a new chapter: fatherhood. On July 16, Davidson’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, revealed that she was pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post.

Hewitt, a 29-year-old British model and actor, shared a slideshow full of snapshots of her pregnancy journey, including a clip of her ultrasound, several sweet snapshots of her and Davidson — and, in a cheeky touch, the “mamacita” meme from Love Island USA. “Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt joked in the caption.

According to TMZ, Hewitt is due sometime this winter, and had only recently begun telling family and friends about her pregnancy before making her Instagram announcement. The couple has not divulged any additional details, including the exact due date or sex of their baby.

Pete & Elsie’s Love Story

While it’s not known how long they’ve been dating, Davidson and Hewitt were first seen together in March, while on vacation in Palm Beach, Fla. The couple became Instagram-official the next week, with Hewitt sharing a clip that saw Davidson entering the room in a bathrobe.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The couple were spotted around New York City the next month, and made their red carpet debut in May, attending the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball. Hewitt gave her first comments about their relationship at the event, telling People that Davidson was “so incredible,” calling him the “best person I’ve ever met.”

She even detailed how he takes care of her when she struggles with endometriosis. “Pete sets me up with a little heating pad, and it’s very sweet, and I just eat whatever,” she said. “Just snuggle up and watch a movie and get cozy. Everyone deserves a Pete.”

Hewitt was previously linked to Benny Blanco, who has since moved on with fiancée Selena Gomez. Prior to Hewitt, Davidson was in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, and has famously dated Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Kate Beckinsale, among others.