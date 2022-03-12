Hailey Bieber Is “Doing Well” After Suffering A Blood Clot In Her Brain

A health scare recently left Hailey Bieber hospitalized in the Palm Springs area, as TMZ reported on Sunday, March 12. The 25-year-old model later opened up about the experience herself, taking to her Instagram stories to describe the terrifying episode, which was caused by “a very small blood clot” in her brain. Bieber let fans know that she’s “doing well” but it was “one of the scariest moments” she’s ever had.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote in a story. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

After noting how scary it was for her, Bieber made sure to thank “all the amazing doctors and nurses” who cared for her, as well as “everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern.” Among her supporters was her husband, Justin Bieber, who had seemingly alluded to her health in an Instagram post on March 10, the day of her hospitalization. He uploaded a photo of himself with his wife, captioning it, “Can’t keep this one down,” alongside numerous emojis, including multiple prayer hands.

A day prior to opening up about her health, Bieber also seemed to give more insight into her state of mind in a March 11 Instagram story. She posted an excerpt from The Message by Eugene Peterson that interprets the Bible’s Philippians 4:6-7, which talks about worry and turning to prayer in difficult times: “Don’t fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray. Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers, letting God know your concerns. Before you know it, a sense of God’s wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life.”

The model hasn’t shared any information in her updates about what may have caused her health emergency, but sources told TMZ that it may be linked to COVID-19. Justin had to cancel multiple shows in late February after he was diagnosed with the disease. The singer is in the midst of his Justice World Tour, which was originally slated for 2021 but had to be postponed to 2022 due to the public health crisis. Prior to her health scare, Bieber attended her husband’s March 7 show in Los Angeles, where he stopped to shout her out, saying, “She hates me when I put her on the spot … but I love her,” before performing “Anyone.” Moments like that may now be all the more special for the pair.