Hailey & Justin Bieber Were Spotted Being Total Tourists In London

If you happened to be out and about in London on Dec. 13 and vaguely remember admiring two very stylish individuals in trench coats, then you may well have spotted Hailey and Justin Bieber on holiday in the British capital.

Justin was one of many big names performing at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball over the weekend, joining the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jesy Nelson, Coldplay, Lil Nas X, and Anne-Marie as they entertained at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

The Biebers obviously had time on their hands during their stay in the UK, and Justin shared their adventures with millions of followers on Instagram. The couple can be seen exploring the streets of Central London on a typically dreary English day. They were certainly dressed for the weather in matching wool coats and chunky sneakers. Hailey also accessorised her outfit with a Bottega Veneta knitted scarf.

Ever the tourists, Hayley and Justin shared a kiss in a red telephone box near the Apple store in Covent Garden. “London Town wif my baby @haileybieber,” Justin captioned the post. If they haven’t already chosen this pic for their 2021 Christmas card, they totally should.

Hailey has yet to share any snaps of their time in the UK, but she has given fans more photos of the Biebers’ time in the Maldives sharing pics of sun, sand, and bikinis. So jealous.

Beyond walking down the road in their chic outerwear and sipping Benugo coffee, the couple were also spotted enjoying a night out at The Royal Opera House before heading to five-star Dorchester Hotel for dinner at China Tang, per the Daily Mail.