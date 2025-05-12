The Swifties are getting restless. While Taylor Swift has been on a well-deserved break following the conclusion of her record-breaking Eras Tour, fans have not taken a break. As usual, they’re crafting more theories about whatever her next project may be, which could be her final two re-recordings, including Reputation (Taylor’s Version), or a new studio album.

Now, the sleuths have set their sights on a major event, where Swift could potentially make her first public appearance since the Super Bowl in February. Some fans think that she may announce her next project — specifically Reputation (TV) — at the 2025 American Music Awards, thanks to some possible hints in an unlikely place.

The AMAs Theory

Fans think Swift’s official merch store is teasing the American Music Awards. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the current layout of Swift’s online store shows four separate categories: apparel, music, accessories, and sale items, in that order.

The first letter of each section just happens to spell out AMAs, which is making fans think that Swift could be up to something at the award show on May 26. In addition, some items, including a “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me” hoodie, just happen to be on sale for 26 percent off, fueling the speculation even further.

Swift’s official fan account, Taylor Nation, has also been spelling out the AMAs in recent posts. However, the singer received six nominations at the ceremony, including the biggest awards of the night, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. So, this could simply be Taylor Nation encouraging fans to vote for Swift at the fan-voted awards show.

Swift’s Award Show History

For her past two albums, Swift has turned different award shows into surprise grand reveals. She announced her 2022 album Midnights at the MTV Video Music Awards, after winning Video of the Year for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version).” She repeated the trick again at the 2024 Grammys, revealing The Tortured Poets Department while accepting Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Swift uses this method yet again for her 12th studio album, which fans have already been speculating about. It’s unknown whether Swift will go to the 2025 AMAs, but when it comes to award shows, her attendance is almost never confirmed until the day of the ceremony.

Swift’s history with the AMAs also goes way back. It was the only awards show that she performed on during the Reputation era, opening the 2018 ceremony with “I Did Something Bad.” So, she may take the opportunity to announce Reputation (TV) at this year’s show.

If she does actually reveal Reputation (TV), this could align with the theory that the re-recording will be released in July, leaving nearly two months for pre-orders. But if nothing happens, rest assured that Swift has something up her sleeve — just for a later date.