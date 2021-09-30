We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.
This is perhaps the most obvious take ever, but there’s truly nothing better than fall. From the epic fashion to the adorable seasonal decor, there’s plenty to be excited about. But if we’re being totally honest, there’s one autumnal activity that reigns supreme over all of the rest (yes, it’s even greater than the first day pumpkin spice lattes become available), and that’s curling up under a fuzzy blanket to watch as many spooky movies as you possibly can.
In addition to loads of frightful films, Disney+ also has plenty of Halloween-themed episodes of your favorite shows, like America’s Funniest Home Videos, Wandavision, and even Kim Possible. There’s truly enough content to make it feel like spooky season all year round.