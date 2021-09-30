We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

This is perhaps the most obvious take ever, but there’s truly nothing better than fall. From the epic fashion to the adorable seasonal decor, there’s plenty to be excited about. But if we’re being totally honest, there’s one autumnal activity that reigns supreme over all of the rest (yes, it’s even greater than the first day pumpkin spice lattes become available), and that’s curling up under a fuzzy blanket to watch as many spooky movies as you possibly can.

Disney+ is home to all of the most iconic Halloween movies, so now is the perfect time to sign up for a subscription to the streaming platform if you haven’t already. Here are a few of the best creepy classics you can stream on Disney+.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Nothing will ever be quite as creepy as the 1993 stop-motion dark fantasy film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. (And that’s a compliment, by the way.) This movie is truly as versatile as it gets; it’s a musical, a Halloween movie, and a Christmas movie all in one. It’s also one of the best sources of inspiration for Halloween costumes of all time. Stream now

‘Halloweentown’ If your 13th birthday unfortunately came and went without receiving the news that you were a good witch just like Marnie from Halloweentown, it’s perfectly fine if you’re still salty about it all these years later. When the film premiered on the Disney Channel in 1998, Halloweentown was one of the greatest things to happen to spooky season, and it’s still absolutely iconic to this day. Disney+ is home to Halloweentown, Halloweentown II, Halloweentown High, and Return to Halloweentown, which makes the subscription more than worth it. Stream now

‘Hocus Pocus’ With a legendary and more quote-worthy lines than you could ever count, Hocus Pocus is one of the most classic Halloween movies of all time. Watching Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy try to outwit some pesky children truly never gets old. Stream now

‘Twitches’ What’s better than a movie about a girl who didn’t know she was a witch? A movie about twin witches. Enter: Twitches. This Tia and Tamera Mowry-led flick is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to get into the spirit of Halloween without being too scared. And of course, the sequel, Twitches Too, is also available. Stream now

‘Haunted Mansion’ Haunted Mansion may have seemed a little less realistic back in 2003 when Eddie Murphy starred as a real estate agent who was desperately trying to sell a cursed estate. These days, the real estate market is spookier than Haunted Mansion could ever be, but it’s still a perfectly hilarious film. Stream now

In addition to loads of frightful films, Disney+ also has plenty of Halloween-themed episodes of your favorite shows, like America’s Funniest Home Videos, Wandavision, and even Kim Possible. There’s truly enough content to make it feel like spooky season all year round.

Want more Disney? Sign up for Disney+ now so you don't miss a moment — or better yet, sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99/month.