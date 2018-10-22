Get Your Home Ready For The Season With The Best Fall Decor From Walmart.com

Pumpkins, fresh apple cider, golden-hued leaves — autumn’s trademarks are pretty hard to resist. As temperatures slowly drop, it's all the more tempting to celebrate the season, and there may be no easier way to do so than by investing in some pretty autumnal home decor.

You may have already picked up a pumpkin or two, but a few additional accents can help you to really get into the fall spirit. Thanks to Walmart.com, it’s easy to snag a throw pillow, candle, or wreath that will turn your place into an autumnal wonderland, without going overboard on your budget. Sure, some might think fall decorations are a little #basic, but this season’s all about embracing the things that make you happy. Who doesn’t love a little bit of festivity, right?

Even if you’re not into fall decorating picks like pumpkins and plastic leaves, there are plenty of decor options that will up the hygge in your home. A plush blanket feels just right in autumn and winter, and a small fire pit will keep you cozy way up until spring. Now that the days are getting darker, shorter, and colder, some candles, pillows, and farmhouse-inspired cooking gear can go a long way to making you feel comfy in your home.

Ready to indulge in some festive finds? These home decor picks from Walmart.com are the best buys of the season.