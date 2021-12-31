TV & Movies

These Harry Potter Stars Have Been Busy Over The Last 20 Years

Where did the time go?!

By Alyssa Lapid

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were all very young before starring as Harry, Hermione, and Ron in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 20 years ago. As HBO Max’s highly-anticipated reunion special airs on Jan. 1, let’s revisit what the cast has been up to since.

Since Sorcerer’s Stone, Radcliffe has been in thrillers, Netflix comedies, and acclaimed Broadway productions. Watson graduated from Brown University, became a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, and starred in Little Women, and Grint joined TV and Broadway shows and welcomed a daughter in 2020.

