Though her Hogwarts days are long over, Emma Watson just inadvertently payed tribute to Professor Flitwick’s “swish and flick.” In the Harry Potter series, the spell Wingardium Leviosa is used to make objects hover in midair — an effect also applied to a gravity-defying dress Watson debuted on Instagram.

On Monday, the actress posted a series of photos that made her followers deeply Confunded. To promote their gin company Renais, Watson stood alongside her brother Alex, draped in a blue Loewe mini dress that looked like it was floating on her frame.

The strapless number featured an asymmetrical neckline unlike any you’ve ever seen, with jagged edges that pointed upward and out, coming away from Watson’s body. Likely the result of some well-placed boning, it gave the appearance that her dress was being held up by a series of invisible strings. Swaths of draped fabric came down from each apex, falling into an artsy, bustled hemline.

Helmed by J.W. Anderson, Loewe is known within the fashion industry for its masterful construction and eccentric, statuesque designs. The German brand is responsible for Emily Ratajkowski’s Anthurium flower top and the viral surrealist leather looks from last Paris Fashion Week. Watson’s dress is a prime example of this.

Her fans were bewildered by the optical illusion and flocked to her comments to voice their confusion — along with a hearty amount of Harry Potter jokes, of course. “The dress said wingardium leviosa,” one user wrote, while another said, “The dress looks like it's floating. I'm trying to understand.”

Countless more echoed that sentiment, yearning to understand the physics of it all. “How is that dress on your body? Hanging from your ears?” one questioned.

The mind-bending creation also caught the eye of Fashion Twitter. “People’s reactions to Emma Watson’s Loewe dress is sending me. JW Anderson making gravity defying pieces that confuse the locals is peak fashion,” user chaoswintour pointed out.

Another confused fan pleaded, “Ladies, please explain to me how @EmmaWatson’s dress is staying on her body. Is it hooked to her earrings?! It’s just floating there!” It got several hilarious replies of its own.

You can take the girl out of Hogwarts, but you can’t take Hogwarts out of the girl.