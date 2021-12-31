TV & Movies

11 Heartbreaking Harry Potter Moments That Will Still Make You Cry

Accio tissues!

From Dobby's death to Professor Snape's "Always," here are the 11 tearjerking moments in the Harry P...
Warner Bros. Pictures
By Alyssa Lapid

Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered, and the film is as magical as ever. Directed by Chris Columbus, it follows Harry Potter's discovery of his wizardry and all the magic — and horrors — that entails.

Warner Bros. Pictures

It wasn't all spells and (mis)adventures for leads Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, though — powerful, heartbreaking moments also peppered the eight-film franchise. Lean into the nostalgia as we look back on the 11 saddest moments in HP history. Prepare tissues.

