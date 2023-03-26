Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumors After Kissing In Tokyo

Harry Styles’ love life is not the same as it was. The One Direction alum sparked dating rumors with Emily Ratajkowski after the unexpected duo was spotted kissing in Tokyo, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail on March 25. Styles is currently in Japan performing on his Love On Tour, with the model reportedly joining him sometime this past week.

According to the outlet, Styles and Ratajkowski were seen dancing with each other in the streets and standing under an umbrella to shield themselves from the rain. Onlookers even saw them share several “passionate kisses,” appearing to not care who saw them. Just a month prior, the outlet reported that Styles had quietly started dating a “mystery woman” but was “going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet” following his split from Olivia Wilde.

Styles first met Wilde on the set of their film Don’t Worry Darling in 2020 and broke the internet when they started dating publicly in January 2021. The pair were together for nearly two years before calling it quits in November 2022. “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” a mutual friend told PEOPLE. “The public pressure on them has been difficult. They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

As for Ratajkowski, the podcast host filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester, in July 2022. Since then, she’s been linked to comedians Pete Davidson and Eric André. In fact, some fans speculated that she had gone Instagram-official with André after he posted cheeky photos of the duo fully nude (but covered with an emoji) that were taken by EmRata on his Instagram page. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” he captioned the post.

However, EmRata has previously made it clear that she’s single and only casually dating, even though paparazzi poses some challenges. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing,” she said in a January episode of her High Low podcast. “Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”