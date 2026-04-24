Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz going to kiss all the time and disco occasionally... for life?

On April 19, the pair was photographed on a walk in London, and fans were quick to notice a sizeable gem on Kravitz’s ring finger. Days later, Page Six reported that Styles and Kravitz are engaged, citing a source who went on to say that Styles is “completely smitten,” and Kravitz is “on cloud nine.”

Alas, neither star has commented on the reports — and that might not change anytime soon. While Styles and Kravitz first sparked dating rumors last summer (and have been spotted out and about several times since), they haven’t spoken about their relationship or made an official appearance together.

That privacy is by design. As Styles told Rolling Stone in 2022, “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively. There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

Not that it’s stopped fans from reading into his lyrics for hints, of course.

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On Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’s lead single “Aperture,” for example, Styles sings about embracing love and light in his life. As he told BBC Radio 1, “I’d had a couple years away from a lot of work stuff, and had a lot of big realizations, and generally opening up more to the world and allowing some more positive things to come into my life.”

And on “American Girls,” the Grammy winner sings about watching his friends find the people they’d like to spend their lives with — and desiring the same for himself.

“If you’re touring all the time and you’re doing this all the time and all these things, there’s no space to really choose,” Styles told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the song, which was born from a place of loneliness. “I don't want to be the guy who’s on his own but was like, ‘Oh, I really did it.’ I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want a family. It just allowed me to go like, OK, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen? I can't just expect them to just happen to me.”

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If the recent reports are any indication, it seems Styles might have indeed created that space — and perhaps (to borrow a lyric) found the American girl he’d like to spend his life with.