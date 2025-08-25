Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Spark Dating Rumors In Rome

Is Zoë Kravitz’s dating life going in one direction? On Aug. 24, the actor was spotted with Harry Styles in Rome, Italy, sparking dating rumors between the two.

TikTok user @beatrizalyrio posted a clip of Kravitz and Styles walking arm in arm, which has since gone viral on social media. “When you meet Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz in Rome,” she wrote, translated from Portuguese.

The duo attempted to be low-key, both wearing sunglasses. The fan also noted that she asked Styles for a picture, which he politely declined. “He said he was offline but was so sweet and held my hand,” she reported.

Kravitz’s Roman excursion comes after she recently attended European premieres for her new film, Caught Stealing, in London and Paris. While Styles lives in London, he is often seen in Rome. Most recently, he was spotted in the crowd gathered at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican when Pope Leo XIV was elected as the late Pope Francis’ successor in May.

Kravitz’s & Styles’ Love Lives

While the status of their relationship is unknown, Kravitz and Styles are reportedly single. In October 2024, Kravitz and her ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum, broke off their engagement after three years of dating. Their split seemed amicable. “I care for him very much,” she told Elle a few months after their breakup.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

More recently, she was linked to Noah Centineo after they were spotted out together in New York several times in the spring. But the pair never became official, with a source telling Life & Style that “they aren’t putting a label on it yet.” Kravitz also sparked dating rumors with her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler, but TMZ quickly shut them down, reporting that they’re “just friends.”

Earlier this summer, Styles was spotted kissing a mystery woman at England’s Glastonbury Festival, who was later identified as London-based producer Ella Kenny. The singer was reportedly in a relationship with actor Taylor Russell for nearly a year before they separated in May 2024. However, the two never commented on their reported romance.