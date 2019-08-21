This Naked Attraction Couple Is Proof The Unconventional Show Can Work

Channel 4's unconventional Naked Attraction dating show attempts to help singletons find love in a very unusual setting in which they're judged solely by their genitals. The series, which first premiered back in 2016 has enjoyed huge success, and yes, at least one of the Naked Attraction couples have stayed together. Ahead of Series 5, Bustle had reached out to the broadcaster for comment on their success rate and will update this article with any new information the minute it becomes available.

Perhaps the most recent promising relationship to emerge from Naked Attraction is that of Gemma Warren and James North, both of whom appeared in the 2017 series of the show. As reported by The Sun, the couple first met after Gemma selected James from a lineup of six potential dates — all of whom were completely nude (because, hello, check the title). Following their stint on the dating program, the pair revealed that marriage is very much on the cards, and Gemma previously discussed her partner's relationship with her two children. According to OK! Magazine, the Naked Attraction star revealed, "They get on a like a house on fire and my family find the way we met hilarious. We’re hoping to move in together next year and marry one day. It may seem mad that I saw my boyfriend naked before I knew anything about him, but it worked and we’re so happy. It’s good to see each other naked first — you don’t have to worry later on about whether they’ll fancy you."

According to The Sun, Gemma also discussed her first encounter with James, which took place whilst filming the Channel 4 series. During an interview with Closer Magazine, she revealed, "I kept catching his eyes and he’d smile at me. It was like we had a connection. He seemed genuine and, when I got naked and we hugged, it wasn’t awkward. He complimented my body, which gave me a confidence boost as I was worried I didn’t look good after having kids." In 2020, Gemma shared a photo of the two still going strong.

Shedding more light on the Naked Attraction filming process is former-contestant Gavin, who during an interview with iNews, revealed exactly what it's like to appear on the Channel 4 dating show. In the interview, Gavin explained that contestants who make it through the grueling audition process are not paid for their time on the show, and when discussing the on-set atmosphere, the former-Naked Attraction star revealed, "It was all very good fun, good banter. It’s sort of what you get in a football dressing room, everyone taking the piss out of themselves. Most of the people who appear on the show are quite like-minded."