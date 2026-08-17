7 Hayden Panettiere Movies & TV Shows You Can Stream Today

After Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36, fans and fellow performers are remembering the late actor as a talented, familiar fixture of many beloved titles. Her work spanned genres, from lending depth to the teenage it-girl to holding her own through gritty horror and thriller projects.

Though Panettiere took intermittent breaks from the spotlight — she’d been open about some of her struggles with mental health and substance use over the years — she was acting as recently as this year’s Sleepwalker, and had plans to further hone her creative voice in the future.

“I would love to have a production company of my own so I can green-light great projects,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April, ahead of the release of her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning. “There’s so many talented people in this world, and there’s so many that don’t ever get the opportunity to shine. I would love to be able to give them a platform to do that.”

After the sudden news of Panettiere’s death on Aug. 16, here are some of her most memorable movies and TV shows you can stream today.

Remember The Titans

Remember the Titans was one of Panettiere’s earliest movie roles, and it left a lasting impact, she later shared with Entertainment Tonight. “This movie was my favorite movie to film,” she said. “You have no idea how many times in my life I have wished and prayed... if I had a wish to go back to any time in my life, it would be going back to Remember the Titans.”

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She also shared with Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast that it was particularly formative. “I felt like that really shaped me, really shaped my perspective of the industry, made me feel like, Now I know what kind of actor I want to be. I want to be generous, and I want to be there for people, but this can also be fun.”

Panettiere plays Sheryl Yoast, the young daughter of the assistant coach of a racially integrated high-school football team.

Stream Remember the Titans on Disney+ or Hulu.

Ice Princess

In this cozy coming-of-age film, Panettiere plays popular teen figure skater Gen, who is first a rival, then an unlikely friend to Casey, played by the late Michelle Trachtenberg.

Stream Ice Princess on Disney+.

Malcolm In The Middle

While it wasn’t her breakout TV role — that would come a few years later — Panettiere’s guest turn as scheming, devious Jessica on Malcolm in the Middle was personally fulfilling for her. “I loved being able to play a character that was so different from the way I knew people saw me,” she told Entertainment Weekly, adding that the part fueled her desire to do more comedy.

Stream Malcolm in the Middle on Disney+ or Hulu.

Heroes

Panettiere plays super-powered cheerleader Claire in this hit mid-200s series for all of its four seasons.

Stream Heroes on Netflix.

Nashville

Panettiere found her next major TV role in Nashville, where she played country singer Juliette Barnes for all six seasons.

Stream Nashville on Netflix.

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The Scream Movies

Scream 4 introduced Panettiere’s character Kirby Reed, whose arc would continue to play out through the sixth film.

“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life and my career,” she told Entertainment Weekly of joining the horror franchise — seemingly resonating with Kirby’s triumphant return later in the series. “She made it through, and she comes back, and what does somebody do after they've been through trauma? They either go and lock all their doors and hide in the cupboards, or they come out fighting, and she came out fighting.”

Stream the Scream movies on Paramount+.

Amber Alert

One of Panettiere’s final roles saw her team up with Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams for Amber Alert, a thriller about a ride-share driver and passenger who team up to save a kidnapped child.

Stream Amber Alert on Prime Video.