Gossip Girl Star Michelle Trachtenberg Dies At 39

Actor Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in popular 2000s shows like Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 39.

Page Six first broke the news, stating that police are not investigating the death as suspicious. ABC News later confirmed with police sources that she was found dead in her apartment near New York’s Columbus Circle neighborhood. Trachtenberg’s mother found her just after 8 a.m. ET.

According to sources, she recently underwent a liver procedure and may have been experiencing complications. She is believed to have died of “natural causes,” and no foul play is suspected. However, her cause and manner of death will be formally determined by an autopsy at a later date.

Trachtenberg last posted on Instagram on Feb. 19, a week before her death, sharing a throwback red carpet photo and explaining the inspiration for her look. She shared a current selfie on Feb. 12, writing, “Eye of the Tiger.”

Michelle’s Legacy

Bobby Bank/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Trachtenberg rose to fame as a child star in the late ’90s, starring on many Nickelodeon shows like The Adventures of Pete and Pete, and playing the titular role in their 1996 movie Harriet the Spy. “I was 10 years old, this was my first movie, and my dream come true,” she wrote on the film’s 10th anniversary in 2016. “I will always be honored to have been the girl who brought #harriet to life.”

She landed her breakthrough role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, playing Buffy’s younger sister, Dawn Summers, from Season 5 until the show concluded in 2003. She went on to appear in coming-of-age films like Ice Princess and 17 Again, and had iconic turns on shows like Gossip Girl, where she played the villainous yet beloved Georgina Sparks.

Trachtenberg was last seen onscreen in 2023 during Season 2 of Max’s short-lived Gossip Girl reboot, where she was one of the few original actors to reprise her role from the original series.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.