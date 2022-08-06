Netflix Just Rebooted A Classic ‘90s High School Drama

To the delight of pop culture nostalgia fans, the ‘90s Aussie high school drama Heartbreak High is coming back to UK screens this autumn. This time round, we’re getting fresher storylines that reflect today's society in a new eight-part series. The new series, the original of which was known for starring the likes of Callan Mulvey and Home And Away star Ada Nicodemou, will air on Netflix instead of the BBC. The original running of Heartbreak High saw international success and was aired in the UK for three years from 1996 until 1999. But what can we expect from the new episodes? Here's everything we know so far about Heartbreak High.

The reboot has “a life of its own,” according to the series creator Hannah Carroll Chapman. Speaking at the Screen Forever trade conference in March, she said: “I’m hoping that there’s a nice balance there, that people who love the original show feel the essence of that show”, per Variety. She added: “But that it’s very much for a younger generation.”

Heartbreak High Cast

The cast of Heartbreak High is set to include a number of up and coming actors as well as LGBTQ+ actors, where this representation will also reflect through to the characters too.

You can expect to see actor Ayesha Madon as Amerie, James Majoos as Darren, Spider will be portrayed by actor Bryn Chapman Parish, Gemma Chua-Tran plays Sasha, Josh Heuston plays Dusty, and Chloe Hayden plays Quinni. Other cast members include: Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, and Sherry-Lee Watson.

Heartbreak High Plot

Set in the fictional school of Hartley High in Sydney, Heartbreak High will see its students navigate teenage dramas, sex, romance, and violence. The trailer hints at snippets of what more we can expect from the upcoming series, with a Netflix synopsis reading: “A discovery makes Amerie an instant pariah at Hartley High, and causes a mysterious and very public rift with her ride-or-die Harper. With her new friends - outsiders Quinni and Darren - Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.”

Heartbreak High Release Date

The series is set to be released on Netflix on September 14, 2022.

Heartbreak High Trailer

The trailer sees Heartbreak High’s characters getting up to mischief through partying, performing drag, and even being chased by the police. Bringing a nostalgic feel to the video, the trailer ends with one character looking out to the schoolyard and saying: “Honey, we're home.”