Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In August
Never Have I Ever Season 3, the Men In Black movies, and the new Selling Sunset spin-off will be streaming this month.
As Taylor Swift once sang, August is about to slip away into a moment in time, so it’s time to start watching as many Netflix films and series as you can before it’s too late. The full list of August movies and TV shows coming to Netflix includes the third season of Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever, and Selling Sunset’s new spin-off Selling the OC, which finds the Oppenheim Group twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim having to wrangle a whole new set of real estate agents in their new Orange County office. Things are also about to get steamy, as the 365 Days saga comes to a close with its final sequel The Next 365 Days.
If August has you feel particularly nostalgic, then Netflix has the perfect flicks for you. The first three Spider-Man movies, the original Men in Black franchise, and two Bridget Jones films, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Bridget Jones’s Baby, are now available to stream on Netflix.
Of course, with new arrivals also comes some upsetting departures from Netflix. The epic Titanic will be leaving the streaming platform at the end of the month, along with the Mission: Impossible film series, the nostalgic classic Soul Surfer, and a few spooky movies, including Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Apparently, they couldn’t wait until after October.
Here’s every TV show and movie coming to Netflix in August, and everything that’s scheduled to leave the platform this month.
What’s Coming In August
August 1
- 28 Days
- 8 Mile
- Above the Rim
- The Age of Adaline
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Bridget Jones's Baby
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Constantine
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Footloose (2011)
- Hardcore Henry
- Legends of the Fall
- Love & Basketball
- Made of Honor
- Men in Black
- Men in Black 3
- Men in Black II
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster-in-Law
- No Strings Attached
- Pawn Stars: Season 13
- Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
- She's Funny That Way
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Top Gear: Seasons 29-30
- The Town
- Woman in Gold
August 2
- Flight
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
August 3
- Buba
- Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99
- Don’t Blame Karma!
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2
August 4
- Lady Tamara
- KAKEGUIRI TWIN
- Super Giant Robot Brothers
- Wedding Season
August 5
- Carter
- Darlings
- The Informer
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Sandman
- Skyfall
August 6
- Reclaim
August 7
- Riverdale: Season 6
August 8
- Code Name: Emperor
- Team Zenko Go: Season 2
August 9
- I Just Killed My Dad
- The Nice Guys
August 10
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
- Heartsong
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 2
- Instant Dream Home
- Iron Chef Brazil
- Locke & Key: Season 3
- School Tales The Series
August 11
- Dope
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3
- Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
August 12
- 13: The Musical
- A Model Family
- Day Shift
- Never Have I Ever: Season 3
August 15
- Ancient Aliens: Season 4
- Deepa & Anoop
- Learn to Swim
August 16
- Untold: Volume 2
August 17
- High Heat
- Junior Baking Show: Season 6
- Look Both Ways
- Royalteen
- Unsuspicious
August 18
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3
- Inside the Mind of a Cat
- Tekken: Bloodline
August 19
- The Cupcake Show!: Part 2
- Echoes
- The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
- Glow Up: Season 4
- Kleo
- The Next 365 Days
August 20
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar
August 21
- A Cowgirl's Song
August 23
- Chad and JT Go Deep
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1
August 24
- Lost Ollie
- Mo
- Queer Eye: Brazil
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
- Selling the OC
- Under Fire
- Watch Out, We're Mad
August 25
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3
- History 101: Season 2
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure
- That’s Amor
August 26
- Disobedience
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
- Loving Adults
- Ludik
- Me Time
- Seoul Vibe
August 29
- Under Her Control
- Mighty Express: Season 7
August 30
- I AM A KILLER: Season 3
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul
August 31
- Club América vs Club América
- Family Secrets
- I Came By
What’s Leaving In August
August 4
- They've Gotta Have Us: Season 1
August 5
- Screwball
August 7
- We Summon the Darkness
August 9
- Demonic
- The Saint
August 10
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
August 15
- Endless Love
- Selfless
August 20
- The Conjuring
August 23
- Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5
August 24
- The November Man
- Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37
August 25
- Taxi Driver
- The Visit
August 27
- Wind River
August 30
- In the Line of Fire
August 31
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
- Agatha Christie's Crooked House
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Cliffhanger
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Departed
- GoodFellas
- Grown Ups
- Halloween
- Just Like Heaven
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Premonition
- Public Enemies
- Rise of the Guardians
- Soul Surfer
- Starship Troopers
- Titanic
- We Are Marshall
- Wyatt Earp