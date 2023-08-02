Based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic of the same name, Heartstopper was a critical success upon its debut in 2022 — scoring a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and winning over fans for its heartfelt depiction of young love between classmates Nick and Charlie (Kit Connor and Joe Locke, respectively).

It’s no surprise, then, that Heartstopper was renewed for two seasons shortly after its premiere — meaning Season 3 is guaranteed, though Oseman envisions it running even longer. “It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story,” the writer told Radio Times last spring. “I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.”

But first, here’s everything to know about Heartstopper Season 3 — since you’re probably not-so-patiently waiting for more after marathoning the latest episodes.

Heartstopper Season 3 Cast

Heartstopper stars Kit Connor as Nick, Joe Locke as Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Jenny Walser as Tori, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, and Olivia Colman as Nick’s mom, Sarah.

While specifics about Season 3 haven’t been announced yet, it’s likely that Heartstopper will continue to do open casting calls for any additions to its young ensemble. “There are shows about teenagers out there, like Euphoria, Skins, or Sex Education, and I love all those shows, but there is a sort of adult tone to them and Heartstopper is not that,” executive producer Patrick Walters told casting site Spotlight, adding that the team felt it “really important” to cast actual teenagers on the show.

Heartstopper Season 3 Plot

Wondering what will happen in Heartstopper Season 3? Fortunately, Oseman has laid out Nick, Charlie, and co.’s journey in her series of webcomics. You can read the first four volumes now, and there are two more to conclude the story and “make sure all of the characters get their final moment to shine,” Oseman said in an Instagram video.

Heartstopper Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Given the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it’s hard to know when many of our favorite TV shows will be back. However, Heartstopper is a British series produced by See-Saw Films, a British-Australian production company — and Oseman has been “hard at work this summer writing the scripts for Season 3,” she shared in a July 19 Instagram post.

For now, it doesn’t seem that Heartstopper’s future is delayed. Season 2 filmed during the fall of 2022 in time for release the following summer — so if Season 3 follows suit, fans might be able to expect Heartstopper Season 3 by mid-2024.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Heartstopper Season 3 becomes available.