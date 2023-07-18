Hilary Duff is paying tribute to her character Lizzie McGuire during the SAG strike. On July 17, the actor threw it back to her Disney Channel days by singing “What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie while picketing outside of Paramount Studios. Deadline shared a video of Duff and her How I Met Your Father co-star Francia Raisa on the picket line. Raisa danced to the song and Duff eventually joined in to sing. Duff later shared her own photos and videos from the strike on Instagram, including her own video of her singing “What Dreams Are Made Of,” the audio of which was later muted. “Out there 🪧 with my girls,” she wrote. “We stand with our union! Let’s gooooooo.”

The singer stood on the picket line with her How I Met Your Father co-stars Raisa and Tien Tran, whom she originally mentioned in her caption by calling them her “@himyfhulu crew.” However, she later appeared to edit the show’s Instagram tag out of her caption, likely due to strike rules forbidding her from promoting any of her ongoing projects.

The HIMYF stars are just some of the many actors taking part in the SAG-AFTRA strike, which was declared by the organization’s president Fran Drescher on July 13 after failing to come to a fair agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Since the Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2 with no resolution in sight, the simultaneous protests mark Hollywood’s biggest strike in over 60 years.

Duff was set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in a Disney+ revival, which would’ve focused on Lizzie living as an adult. But after showrunner Terri Minsky was ousted and production was halted in January 2020, the series was scrapped altogether due to creative differences. “She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things,” Duff told Woman’s Health in 2022. “She didn’t need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked.”

That said, Duff remarked that she was “optimistic” about the reboot going forward at some point during a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.