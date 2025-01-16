After losing their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires, Heidi Montag and Leighton Meester are getting support in an unexpected yet sentimental way. Both the Hills alum’s and Gossip Girl star’s songs are going viral as fans buy and stream their 2010s albums, in an effort to help them rebuild.

Montag’s 2010 debut album Superficial went down in pop history as an iconic flop, as she and her husband, Spencer Pratt, reportedly spent $2 million to make the album, which only sold 1,000 copies in its first week and was initially panned by critics. However, Superficial has built a cult following over the years, with the song “I’ll Do It” unexpectedly going viral on TikTok in 2023.

Meester released a slew of pop bops in the late 2000s, including “Somebody to Love” and “Your Love’s a Drug,” which were needle-drops on Gossip Girl. She also famously featured on Cobra Starship’s Top 10 hit “Good Girls Go Bad.” In 2014, she pivoted into a folksy direction for her debut album Heartstrings, writing all nine songs herself, but hasn’t quite dabbled in music since.

Now, the stars are experiencing a renaissance of sorts.

Heidi’s Music Comeback

Montag and Pratt released an “anniversary edition” of Superficial with bonus tracks and remixes to celebrate the album’s 15th birthday just days before the fires burned down their home. Instead of letting their devastating loss get them down, the two do what they do best: hustling.

The couple has always been proactive about releasing new music at a rapid pace. Pratt has been posting nonstop TikToks and Instagram videos to capitalize on Montag’s viral hits, including a new video for “I’ll Do It” filmed before the wildfires. As an Instagram commenter told Montag in one of her recent posts, “Your husband is the best hype man ever.”

Montag and Pratt’s situation has caused a groundswell of support from fans and celebrities. Their former The Hills castmates have been sharing videos with Montag’s music, while stars like Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski are dancing to “I’ll Do It” to show their love. Montag even has a Times Square billboard to promote Superficial.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a result, Superficial is currently topping the iTunes Albums chart across all genres, with the title track, “I’ll Do It,” and a remix of “I’ll Do It” by EDM producer Leondis all landing in the Top 10 of the songs chart. Since Montag released her album independently, she owns her music outright, meaning profits go directly to her family.

Now, more music opportunities are coming her way. On TikTok, Pratt announced that a top producer and songwriter offered Montag a new song to record. At the same time, she revealed that she just received an offer to perform at a 60,000-capacity music festival, which would be her second-biggest performance ever (after her Miss Universe performance in 2009).

Leighton’s Resurgence

Inspired by the outpouring of love for Montag’s music, fans on social media started a campaign to support Meester similarly after she and her husband, Adam Brody, also lost their home. The couple has yet to speak publicly about their experience, let alone promote Meester’s old music, so fans took it upon themselves.

Those fans include Flava Flav, who shared a TikTok video of him dancing to Meester’s “Somebody to Love” during a photoshoot. “Starting to hype up my girl Leighton Meester and help her family recover from the fire,” he wrote across the video, encouraging fans in the caption to stream her music and use the song in their TikToks.

Heartstrings currently sits in the seventh top spot on the iTunes album chart, above A-listers like Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter. Soon enough, she may climb the ranks to join Montag at the top of the charts.