Britney Spears Evacuated Her Home Due To L.A. Fires

Britney Spears is among the many celebrities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Late on Jan. 9, the singer revealed that she had to evacuate her Thousand Oaks home as the flames and smoke crept closer to her neighborhood.

What Did Britney Say?

Taking to Instagram, Spears reposted a video from doll accessory designer Eiko Kollander, showing off sparkly pink heels made for a Barbie doll. In the caption, she gave fans an update on her safety. “I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!!” she wrote. “I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits !!!”

She explained that she hadn’t been on social media the past two days because she lost electricity due to the ongoing high winds in Los Angeles before evacuating. “Most people may not even be on their phones !!!” she said. “I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!! I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love !!!”

Who Else Had To Evacuate?

Over 180,000 and counting Los Angeles-area residents have been forced to evacuate due to the multiple fires in the area. Spears lives in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, where Jessica Simpson and her family were similarly forced to flee as well. “We stayed as long as we could,” Simpson wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of smoke overtaking her backyard.

Spears’ close friend Paris Hilton has been particularly affected, as her Malibu beach house was sadly destroyed in one of the wildfires. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing footage of the damage.

Other stars who have lost their homes include Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Anna Faris, Eugene Levy, Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, Candy Spelling, and Milo Ventimiglia.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles lost her “little bungalow on the water in Malibu,” while Mandy Moore said parts of her house were destroyed.