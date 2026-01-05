The Disney Destiny’s Hercules Production Is Part-Show, Part-Homecoming

Seventeen hundred costumes, 500 lights, 13 projectors, 10 snow machines, 12 confetti cannons, 100 automation axes, and 115 automation cues, all in just 60 minutes — those are the numbers that make up the Disney Destiny’s brand-new stage performance of Hercules. Meena Shayesteh, stage manager for the Walt Disney Theater on board the company’s newest cruise, acknowledges that it’s a lot. But it’s also “so, so, so much fun.”

Bringing the 1997 animated classic to life wasn’t a first for the Walt Disney Company. It premiered in 2019 at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater and starred Roger Bart — who performed “Go the Distance” for the original movie — as Hades before finding its more permanent home in London’s West End in 2025. For Matthew Patrick Quinn, starring as Hades on board the Disney Destiny marked a return to old haunts — a “true full-circle moment.” Not only did Quinn work for Disney Cruise Line 13 years ago, he also played Hades in Hadestown on Broadway and in the show’s national tour. Remembering what drew him to the Walt Disney Company in the first place, Quinn says: “I saw Fantasmic! [in Disneyland Resort] the summer it opened in 1992 and it blew my mind. I had never seen a show outside before. When Hook’s ship appears out of nowhere in that show, my jaw was on the floor. I knew then I had to work for Disney.”

Disney Cruise Line

Childhood memories of Disney and Hercules are cast-wide. Both Rashad Guy (Muse Terpsichore) and Joel Oliver (Muse Thalia) grew up in Florida, spending time at Walt Disney World as kids. Shanyeyah White, who plays Muse Clio, reminisces on performing Meg’s hit, “I Won’t Say I’m In Love,” with friends at her camp talent show. And Jazmyne Charles, who plays Muse Melpomene, remembers soaking up the movie’s gospel elements most vividly: “It’s one Disney movie that resonated so much with my culture so early.”

Even the production’s Hercules, Corey J. Bradford, has a history with the company. Before joining the Disney Destiny cast, Bradford performed in Disney’s Animazement Trio, a vocal group that performs hits from Disney’s animated classics, but he’s best known for a series of viral TikTok videos in which he recreates iconic pop culture moments (peep the 20 million views and 3 million likes on “ain’t nobody got time for that”). Now, he’s just thrilled to be a part of the Disney magic: “I’m honored to carry the torch for this beautiful story.”

Below, the cast of Hercules share their childhood memories of the movie, how they approached bringing animated icons to life, and the pre- and post-show rituals that keep them on track, night after night.

On Returning To Hercules As Adults

Corey J. Bradford (Hercules): Like most people, I grew up with Disney movies, and Hercules was especially memorable to me because of its music. Growing up in the South and in the church, the gospel stylings of the movie immediately drew me in — it felt familiar.

Eleni Kontos (Meg): I remember watching the movie at a young age and being completely captivated by the Muses and their storytelling. I love that it takes place in Ancient Greece, and being Greek myself, it feels very full-circle to star in this production. I feel like I’m right at home!

Rashad Guy (Muse Terpsichore): I had one of those Hercules plates from McDonald’s and would make my parents use it for dinner every night. I’ve always loved the Muses but I never thought I’d get the chance to play one of them — this has been a really exciting and deeply fulfilling journey.

On Bringing Iconic Characters To Life

Matthew Patrick Quinn (Hades): When I auditioned, I was watching a lot of The Sopranos, and that inspired the East Coast slick, intimidating tone I use. The original Hades, James Woods, was an East Coast kid, so it’s easy to take one of his lines and use it to get the voice in my head.

Raquel Jennings (Muse Calliope): I wanted [Calliope] to be grand, yet warm and inviting, [and] because of the range of musical styles — very R&B, gospel — I had to pull from different vocal inspirations like Beyoncé, Whitney, Yolanda Adams, and Mary Mary.

Jazmyne Charles (Muse Melpomene): I feel like the Muses that we play are just our own personalities but amplified. We talk about that often! This role means a lot to me because all the parts of myself that I don’t get to show day-to-day, I get to express onstage.

Disney Cruise Line

On Their Biggest Acting Challenges

Bradford: The physical demand of the role. Not only are you singing two big songs and executing choreography, but you’re fighting these larger-than-life monsters with everything you’ve got. Learning how to take care of my body and getting used to the physical rigor of the role was a challenge.

Quinn: The screaming. I believe I scream or shout about 12 times a show. Three shows a day — 36 screams is vocally draining.

Joel Oliver (Muse Thalia): My Muse, Thalia, is the Muse of comedy. The biggest challenge was avoiding the same comedic choices every time. I wanted to find new ways to tell the story with different dynamics in every performance.

On Disney Films That Should Be Plays

Bradford: The Princess and the Frog, without a doubt. The charm, the music, the representation, and the message — there’s so much magic to be made from that story.

Shanyeyah White (Muse Clio): The Emperor’s New Groove! I absolutely love that movie and think it would be such a great show for the stage. I feel the music would be so good. Put me as Ezma, stat.

Oliver: I would LOVE if A Goofy Movie became a musical. The story is beautiful, especially the father-son dynamic. It could be something very beautiful and special to see on a stage. Personally, I’d love to play Powerline and sing “I 2 I.”

Guy: I would love to see the 1997 Brandy-led television version of Cinderella brought to the stage! I loved how multicultural it is, and it really gave me hope that there’d always be a place for me in theater.

Disney Cruise Line

On Dressing Room Must-Haves

Bradford: My laptop. Believe it or not, I actually like to play The Sims before a show. It’s something creative and relaxing to do before locking into the performance.

Jennings: Sour gummy worms or Jolly Ranchers! The sour candies help with salivation, so they’re so clutch to have on hand.

Shanyeyah White (Muse Clio): I have to make sure that I have deodorant spray! For those in between shows, it’s very much needed to make sure I’m not going onstage and hurting people’s noses, especially with all the arm movements I do!

On Their Dream Roles

Kontos: My dream role is Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. I’ve dreamed of playing her since I was 12 and saw the show for the first time on Broadway.

Charles: Ironically, it’s still in the Disney world and it’s to be Nala in The Lion King! My dog is even named after her. Playing Nala has been a dream of mine since I was little.

Jennings: I used to have a list of dream roles, and I’ve been blessed enough to have manifested a good number of those, including Calliope. I think now my dream role is something that will be written with me in mind, but if I had to pick one, it would be to play Satine in Moulin Rouge in Broadway.

On Their Pre- And Post-Show Rituals

Kontos: My pre-show rituals consist of a good vocal warm-up, a great hype playlist, and a specific perfume I wear when I play Meg.

Charles: Before the curtains go up, I pray. Between shows, I read something that keeps me grounded and hopeful. And after the shows, I look forward to enjoying a sweet treat!

Quinn: As soon as I get back to my cabin, I order room service because I haven’t eaten much between shows. Post-show rituals include listening to some calming music while I take off all of my makeup, jump in the shower, and do some stretches — just in time for my dinner to arrive. It’s perfect.