Fans are demanding more transparency about their favorite stars’ plastic surgery experiences, and even Lizzie McGuire isn’t an exception. In a new interview with People, Hilary Duff opened up about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done, revealing her go-to routines in the process.

Promoting her new collaboration with Bath & Body Works, the actor-singer said, “I do all the things” when it comes to skincare and beauty procedures — at least the non-invasive ones. “I love Botox,” she said. “I’m obsessed with micro-needling. And salmon sperm [facials]. It works so well.”



In fact, not only is she sold on the salmon sperm trend, but she even influenced her husband, Matthew Koma, to try it for himself and was proven to be correct. “I’m making my husband do it,” she said. “He’s obsessed. He loves it.”

However, while Duff is happy to explore rather unconventional treatments, she’s stopped short of getting full-on plastic surgery. In a 2023 interview on The Mother Daze podcast, she said she’s learned to embrace aging. “I do feel so much happier in this body that's not perfect,” she said. “I do feel way more myself. It’s just age. Just every year you tack on you're a little bit more like... I'm becoming more me.”

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Duff is not the only celebrity to come clean (pun fully intended) about their relationship with plastic surgery, or lack thereof. In an October interview with The New Yorker, Jennifer Lawrence revealed her plans to get a boob job and admitted she gets Botox sparingly, even quipping that she hopes to undergo a facelift in the future. “Believe me, I’m gonna!” she said.

On the contrary, Kendall Jenner denied rumors that she got a nose job during her January interview on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast — but she understands the speculation. “I would believe them if I wasn’t me,” she said. “I look at old photos of me, and I’m like, ‘Wait, it does look like I have a nose job.’ I swear to God on everything that I love, I’ve never had a nose job, OK?”