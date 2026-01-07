A day after Ashley Tisdale French addressed rumors about the subjects of her “toxic mom group” essay, Hilary Duff’s husband has entered the chat. On Jan. 6, Matthew Koma appeared to react to the viral essay, sharing a photo that seemingly criticized French on his Instagram Story.

In a since-deleted Story, Koma posted an edited version of an image that accompanied French’s essay for The Cut, photoshopping himself into the picture. He added the fictional headline, “When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers,” along with the sub-headline, "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes.”

“Read my new interview with @thecut,” he captioned the post, tagging the outlet directly and also adding their logo to the image.

What Was In The Essay?

French wrote about her experience with a former group of friends, saying she thought she found her “village” of new moms who were career-driven like herself, but eventually felt excluded from group hangouts. She thought the friends “had a pattern of leaving someone out,” and when it had “become me,” she decided to leave the group and told them it had become “too high school.”

Instagram / Matthew Koma

“To be clear, I have never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.),” she wrote. “But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me, anyway.” Although she asked readers not to speculate about who she was referring to, warning “whatever you think is true isn’t even close,” this didn’t stop fans from investigating.

French had been featured in previous Instagram posts with a group of fellow famous moms that included Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor — but fans noticed that she didn’t follow Duff or Moore on Instagram. However, Tisdale’s rep told TMZ that there’s “zero truth” to the online rumors and denied that the essay was in reference to Duff, Moore, or Trainor.

How Did Ashley Respond?

French has yet to respond publicly to Koma’s post. However, her husband Christopher’s aptly-timed Instagram Stories have not gone unnoticed by fans. On Jan. 6, he reposted a photo that read, “It’s your choice whether or not to engage.” The next day, he shared a quote from author Cory Allen, “Underrated life skill: Pausing to decide if it’s worth your energy.”