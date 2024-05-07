Hilary Duff now has a family of six. On May 7, the actor announced that she had welcomed her fourth child with husband Matthew Koma, and gave their newborn a very unusual name. On Instagram, Duff revealed that she named her baby girl Townes Meadow Bair.

The Lizzie McGuire star shared a slideshow of Townes’ first baby photos, which revealed that she was born at their family’s home on May 3.

“Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!” Duff captioned the post. “I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you, and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Koma also shared the photos on his Instagram, calling Duff “my literal warrior goddess of a wife” before sneaking in a sardonic joke about his new daughter. “She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward,” he quipped.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The couple announced they were expecting their fourth child with their family’s Christmas card, which they later shared on Instagram. Duff and Koma (whose birth name is Matthew Bair) share two daughters, 5-year-old Banks Violet and 3-year-old Mae James Bair. Duff also has a 12-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Duff was open about her pregnancy journey on social media, expressing frustrations at how long it was taking and even writing on her Instagram Story that she would no longer be answering any questions about when the baby is coming. Now, fans finally have their answer.