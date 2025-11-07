Hilary Duff is back — and it feels like she never left to begin with. On Nov. 6, the star officially returned to pop music with “Mature,” her first new song in over 10 years. The single sees Duff return to her pop-rock roots, but with a new outlook that could only come with age.

On “Mature,” which she co-wrote with her husband, Matthew Koma, and Madison Love, Duff calls out a man repeating his pattern of dating younger women and even nods to a famous playboy. “She’s me, I’m her in a different font,” she begins. “Just a few years younger, a new haircut/ Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch.”

Duff embraces her full pop powers on the chorus, with a biting yet anthemic hook that’s just as catchy as her nostalgic hits, like “So Yesterday.” She also shows love to herself in the process. “She looks like she could be your daughter, like me before I got smarter,” she belts. “When I was flattered to hear you say, ‘You’re so mature for your age, babe.’”

Duff explained the inspiration behind “Mature” on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, saying she wanted to acknowledge both her past and how far she’s come. “It’s myself talking to my younger self about an experience that we had,” she says. “Being OK with it and having a little tongue-in-cheek moment with yourself, and accepting your past and being good with where you landed.”

Hilary Duff / Lauren Dunn

The “Mature” video, directed by Lauren Dunn, marks a full-circle moment for Duff. The music video begins with her getting glammed up for a show — and performing only to herself, as a sign of assurance that she’s on the right path. She slyly nods to her 2003 debut album Metamorphosis by setting a butterfly free at the end, completing the journey she started over two decades ago.

“Butterflies are big themes in my life since Metamorphosis, and there's a little sweet butterfly moment in the video, which I really love,” she told Shane. “I like all those little nods and those little gifts that you can send back to yourself to be like, ‘Hey, it was cool we got here.’”

Hilary Duff’s “Mature” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Duff’s new single below.

She’s me, I’m her in a different font

Just a few years younger, a new haircut

Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch

Now now

Going down on her on your vintage rug

Bet she’s so impressed by your Basquiat

And she thinks you’re deep in the ways you’re not

Now now

I can’t put it on her, she’s a sweet kid

But she’s the taking the bait like we all did

She looks like all of your girls but blonder

A little like me just younger

Bet she loves when she hears you say

You’re so mature for your age, babe

She looks like she could be your daughter

Like me before I got smarter

When I was flattered to hear you say

You’re so mature for your age, babe

You dim all the lights, so you look real wise

As they trace the lines underneath your eyes

And mistake your charm for a cosmic sign

Now now

I can’t put it on them, it’s his best trick

And they’re taking the bait just like I did

She looks like all of your girls but blonder

A little like me just younger

Bet she loves when she hears you say

You’re so mature for your age, babe

She looks like she could be your daughter

Like me before I got smarter

When I was flattered to hear you say

You’re so mature for your age, babe

Watched the tide rise up as high as you got on me

Listening to Strawberry Letter 23

Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn’t seen at yours

You knew better of course

Oh, you’re so mature

You’re so mature

She looks like all of your girls but blonder

A little like me just younger

Bet she loves when she hears you say

You’re so mature for your age, babe

She looks like she could be your daughter

Like me before I got smarter

When I was flattered to hear you say

You’re so mature for your age, babe

Watched the tide rise up as high as you got on me

Listening to Strawberry Letter 23

Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn’t seen at yours

You’re so mature for your age, babe