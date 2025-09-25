Hilary Duff Teased What To Expect From Her New Music

Hilary Duff is coming clean about her new music. Two weeks after announcing she was back in the recording studio, the actor-slash-singer gave more details on her upcoming comeback. Duff not only confirmed she’s preparing to release a new pop album while speaking to WWD at Fendi’s Spring 2026 runway show in Milan on Sept. 25, she also promised fans will “hear something soon.”

Hilary’s Return To Music

After months of hinting at her musical comeback, Duff made it official on Sept. 9. She posted photos of her working on new songs on Instagram, captioning her post, “new music … or something.” Her announcement coincided with a Variety article reporting she had signed a new deal with Atlantic Records and had a docuseries on the way about her personal and professional journey. The label shared in a press release that fans will get an inside look at her recording sessions, live show rehearsals, and preparations for returning to the stage.

At the Fendi show, Duff confirmed to WWD that she’s releasing an album. Giving more details, she added, “It’s going to be pop. Yeah, it’s pop music. I’m working really hard right now in the studio all the time.”

The How I Met Your Father vet also gave a rough timeline for her upcoming album’s release, promising it will be out “soon.”

Hilary’s Music Career

Duff has released five studio albums through her career to date, starting with her Christmas-themed Santa Claus Lane in 2002, back in her Lizzie McGuire heyday. Metamorphosis came the following year, and it offered hits such as “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean.” Next was her self-titled Hilary Duff in 2004, and then 2007’s Dignity. Afterward, she took a break for several years before releasing her most recent studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., in 2015.

In the lead-up to announcing her comeback, Duff, now a mom of four, started dropping hints. She marked Breathe In. Breathe Out’s 10th anniversary in June with a joke on social media about how fans should blame themselves for its lack of commercial success. As part of her caption, she wrote, “don’t let it happen again…next time…okay.” Her followers let her know they’re ready for a do-over, with one commenting, “I am so ready for the new Hilary musical chapter… you have no idea.”