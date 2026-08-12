11 Hockey Romance Books That Are As Steamy As Heated Rivalry

What is it about hockey romance? You might need to bundle up to watch a game in person, but the genre is undeniably hot. The juxtaposition of brawny, rough-and-tumble jocks letting their guard down for the right person is a winning formula — as evidenced by the current craze of hockey romance book adaptations led by Heated Rivalry, the star-making Canadian series based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels.

Shane and Ilya are in good company, of course. If Heated Rivalry dominated winter watercooler chat, Prime Video’s Off Campus got summer off to a particularly sizzling start. And now in the works, Netflix’s Icebreaker promises to keep the spicy ice sports coming. These series are based on novels, too, and there are many more where they came from.

Here are 11 hockey romance books that are just as steamy and heartfelt as Heated Rivalry. (And who knows? The next viral adaptation might be right around the corner.)

The New Guy by Sarina Bowen

New to the Brooklyn Bruisers, Hudson is hoping to lay low and prove himself on the ice. Complicating that goal is his instant connection with his neighbor Gavin, a single dad who also happens to be the team’s athletic trainer.

Winging It by Ashlyn Kane & Morgan James

In this friends-to-lovers novel, Dante supports his Dekes teammate Gabe after he’s been outed in a public way, only to realize that his affection for Gabe isn’t purely platonic.

The Inside Edge by Ashlyn Kane

Nate and Aubrey — a retired hockey player and former figure skater — go from sports news co-hosts to something more in this opposites-attract love story.

The Deal by Elle Kennedy

Granted, if you’re reading this list, you’re probably privy to the phenomenon that is Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus series. But just in case it hasn’t crossed your desk, The Deal, the first book and source material for Season 1 of the hit Prime Video show, follows the fake relationship between music major Hannah and Briar University hockey captain Garrett, who soon discover that they have very real chemistry.

Like A Power Play by Elle Sprinkle

Peyton and Darcy, starting center and student coach for the Greenrock University women’s hockey team, initially butt heads over their different mindsets surrounding the sport and, well, life. But soon, their clashing gives way to a passionate connection.

Collide by Bal Khabra

Thrown together for a research project, psychology student Summer is initially skeptical of hockey captain Aiden, but it soon becomes obvious that there’s more than academic obligation between the pair.

Sunny Disposition by Deanna Grey

The campus romance continues! Here, Naomi and Finn, a streamer and hockey player, go from housemates to something steamier over the course of their grumpy-sunshine story.

Him by Elle Kennedy & Sarina Bowen

Four years after a one-time hookup complicated their close friendship, Wes and Jamie finally hash things out and give their physical connection another go.

Wake Up, Nat & Darcy by Kate Cochrane

Exes and former Olympic rivals Nat and Darcy rekindle their affection — and angst — while hosting the Winter Games.

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

Figure skater Anastasia doesn’t initially warm to hockey captain Nate when they’re forced to share practice facilities, but that proximity sets the scene for a sizzling romance.

Mile High by Liz Tomforde

Zanders, a cocky Chicago hockey player, loves to annoy his team’s private-plane flight attendant, Stevie, establishing a cheeky back-and-forth that gives way to genuine feelings.