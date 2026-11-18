One thing about Kevin McCallister? He had taste. Even when thrust into sudden autonomy (twice), the Home Alone tot took on adult responsibilities like feeding himself with aplomb — serving his microwave macaroni and cheese with all the proper dinnerware, eating pizza in a limousine, ordering a sundae that will contribute to an eye-popping room-service charge.

Fortunately, his latest fancy is a little more economical.

Macaulay Culkin reprised his beloved role in a new McDonald’s commercial promoting the chain’s Home Alone Meal. Locked in an empty McDonald’s on a snowy night, Culkin observes: “I made everyone disappear... again.”

Wearing a familiar red sweater, the actor wastes no time getting into snack mode. He hops behind the counter where he tries his hand at the McFlurry machine, enjoys a burger he calls the “Big McCallister,” and shakes up some deliciously seasoned fries — all while dancing to Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run,” which plays in Home Alone as the McCallisters (sans Kevin) scramble through the airport to make their flight to Paris.

Want to join in the festive fun? The Home Alone Meal includes your choice of entree with Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries and Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce — inspired by Kevin’s delivery of choice. And just as he honored his sweet tooth, you can add an Everything Sundae McFlurry with hot fudge, Oreo cookie pieces, and M&Ms.

Out Dec. 1, each meal also comes with one of four adorable movie-themed socks, each sporting a colorful sweater pattern and unique nod to Home Alone. There’s Kevin himself; Grimace copying his “OMG” aftershave face; the Hamburglar in a swirl of feathers à la the Wet Bandits; and, sweetly, Birdie the Early Bird, an auburn bob and brown coat reminiscent of Kevin’s mom, Kate, played by the late Catherine O’Hara.

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Culkin remembered his on-screen mom at the 2026 Emmys in September, taking the stage alongside Schitt’s Creek stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — who also had the distinction of playing O’Hara’s children.

“There are all kinds of words I could use to describe Catherine. She was encouraging, she was warm, she was funny. But the word I think of is ‘mama,’” Culkin said, going on to share that O’Hara “always showed up” like a real-life mother figure. “She may have forgotten me — twice. But we will always remember her.”