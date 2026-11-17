Spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Katniss Everdeen is back, and I’m not crying, you are. Scratch that — everybody was crying.

In an exclusive interview with Bustle, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping stars Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak, and director Francis Lawrence, opened up about having the original actors Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson return for the prequel, with the new cast revealing they were on set as the OGs reunited.

“We were there for that one day,” Peak tells Bustle, calling it “such a trip,” with Zada agreeing. “It was the trippiest thing ever, being on the other side of the monitor, watching that happen, seeing those two,” he says. “It was like...” Peak quickly finished his sentence: “What is happening? And they all look the same. Talk about aging gracefully.”

Aside from not aging a day since the original movies, Zada describes the trio as “the coolest in the entire world,” and says their presence on set made the entire experience surreal. “It made it really feel like we were in a Hunger Games movie, which still doesn't feel too real. On that day especially, it was like, they were in this franchise, and we’re in this franchise. That’s crazy. It’s still a lot to process,” he says, with Peak adding that it’s “so bizarre.”

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While the two said they “were just talking” to Lawrence, Hutcherson, and Harrelson like normal people, Peak admitted to feeling totally starstruck. “I was very sheepishly introduced, and then I immediately ran away,” she says. “But I did chat to Woody a little bit. He was lovely.”

Zada, however, was also aware that the trio was reuniting with the director and the film’s crew for the first time in over a decade. “Also, they had done three films with this entire team,” he says. “So it was just lovely to see them interact with our family now as well.”

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The director tells Bustle that “it was not hard” to convince the trio to return, saying they remain a “family” to this day, even as he went on to helm Hunger Games prequels without them.

“I’ve stayed close with Jen for years. I’ve done four movies, three of them Hunger Games, with her,” he explains. “She and Woody are really close, and Josh has also been close to all of us. These are good movies that are really about something. We all had a lot of fun making them. This is not a series that's an embarrassment to them. They were like, ‘Yeah, I'll be back in a second.’”

He knew seeing the OG trio would be an emotional day on set just by reading Sunrise on the Reaping, long before asking them to return. “This is a very tragic story. It's very emotional,” he says. “But reading the epilogue, sitting in Suzanne [Collins’] agent’s backyard, I cried when I read it. And I wasn't crying because I was sad. I was crying because of how hopeful the story ends up being.”

As a result, the director was determined to let their reunion serve as a hopeful ending, especially after his last film. “I didn't want people leaving the theater going, ‘Well, that's a bummer,’” he says. “I just did that with The Long Walk, where I was pretty nihilistic with the ending, which is staying true to the spirit of the book. I wanted there to be a purpose to the tragedy so you knew [Haymitch] did not go through all of this for nothing.”