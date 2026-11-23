Thirty-six years after a precocious Kevin McCallister was first left Home Alone — and 34 since his luxury sojourn in New York City — Macaulay Culkin seems to be plotting a welcome return to the beloved Christmas films.

On Nov. 20, Puck reported that a new Home Alone movie is in development at Disney, and that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are set to work on a script with Culkin. In fact, Deadline notes that the actor pitched his own idea to executive David Greenbaum, who helms Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, this summer. While further specifics and casting have not been announced, the outlet reports that Culkin would indeed return to star.

While Culkin starred in the first two films, he wasn't involved in the Home Alone sequels that followed — so the upcoming project could be a true continuation of Kevin’s story that viewers know and love (and rewatch every year). Culkin himself confirmed this on Instagram, sharing Variety’s report on the new film and writing: “It’s true…”

Culkin has previously teased his interest in a theoretical sequel, telling The Hollywood Reporter last year that he envisioned an older Kevin, perhaps “a widower or something like that,” struggling to relate to his son.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

In one version of his hypothetical follow-up, he accidentally forgets his child like his own parents did... twice. But in another twistier take, he suggested: “I leave him behind on purpose, like, ‘Oh, that made me the man I am today.’”

In this version, Kevin’s child sets traps to keep his own dad out. “And I think I see them coming because, you know, I’m the expert. It also explains why I don’t call the police or locksmith because I’m embarrassed my kid is beating me and this is my gig.” The house, he said, could be “a metaphor for getting back into the kid’s heart.”

Shortly after the sequel was reported, Chris Columbus told Variety that the loss of Catherine O’Hara — who played Kevin’s mom, Kate — made it difficult to think about the franchise’s future. “Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of Home Alone,” he said. “There’s the yin and yang of Home Alone: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin. Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film.”