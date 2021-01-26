Brittany Galvin Took A Social Media Break Amid The Bachelor Sex Work Controversy

Brittany Galvin may have played a major role on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, but she (understandably) didn't stick around to watch much of it. After her bold entrance rubbed some of the other contestants the wrong way, many of the women — led by Anna Redman, who knew of Brittany from their shared hometown of Chicago — began spreading rumors that she worked as an escort. While many Twitter users slammed the women for their slut-shaming, the new contestant didn't stick around to watch. Partway through her debut episode, Brittany announced on Instagram that she was logging off.

The 23-year-old began the evening by sharing supportive messages from her loved ones cheering her on as she arrived at Nemacolin. "So excited to see [Brittany] come in HOT tonight," one friend wrote, according to Brittany's Instagram Story, while many others noted that this was the "first time I'll ever watch The Bachelor." Several of the reposted Stories also referenced her playful dig at the other women, noting that they "really did save the best for last."

However, after sharing the reactions to her entrance, Brittany told her followers that she was done posting for the night, presumably to avoid having to watch the other women spread rumors about her. "I'm gonna get off social media for the rest of the night," Brittany said, explaining that she wanted to "drink wine and eat my peanut M&Ms" instead. "But I appreciate the love and support from all my friends and family and anyone else who's watching right now. I really, seriously love you guys."

While Brittany didn't address the rumors on Instagram, she did deny them during the episode, both to Anna and Victoria and later during a conversation with Katie. "Apparently, two of the girls knew me before I came here, and I didn't know that, and they wanted to spread a rumor about me," Brittany said, admitting that she wanted to cry over the situation. "If somebody doesn't like me and feels insecure about themselves [enough] to spread a rumor about me, obviously I'm going to address it."

Unfortunately, based on the preview for next week, it looks like Brittany will have to continue to address it on yet another episode.