Matt James’ Bachelor Season Was Filmed Far Outside Of L.A.

When the 32 contestants arrive in their limos to meet Matt James, the women won't be anywhere near the iconic Bachelor Mansion. As was the case with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette journeys, The Bachelor Season 25 was filmed in a bubble of sorts in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Although Clare and Tayshia filmed just two hours from Los Angeles, Matt's season shot all the way across the country at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

"It worked amazingly well and I think what it did was give us a blue print that we can then take and apply to Matt James' season of The Bachelor and safely move forward and know that without any trepidation or concern that we're all good," host Chris Harrison told Parade in October. "After going through it I think we can all just go to The Bachelor and realize if we all do the same thing, if we implement the same safety standards we're going to be good to go."

Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve first reported the filming location via sources in August, noting the property, which is located about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh, was closed to the public from mid-September through Thanksgiving (i.e. ABC's usual Bachelor shoot dates). Nemacolin confirmed the news via social media in December, and the resort's president, Maggie Hardy Knox, told the Daily Mail they were "incredibly proud to be the backdrop for the upcoming season of The Bachelor alongside hosting the cast and crew."

There will be plenty of opportunities for creative dates, too, at the 2,000-acre luxury resort, which features private homes and estates. Among the on-site offerings: safari tours, dog sledding, art galleries, Jeep off-roading, and, of course, spas and fine dining. If Matt and one of his women want to take flight, Nemacolin even boasts its own private airstrip.

Eagle-eyed Bachelor viewers may recognize the venue from JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season. During a 2016 episode, JoJo stayed at the property's Chateau Lafayette Presidential Suite, per Parade, and even held a rose ceremony in the lobby. For reference, this was the same episode she eliminated Chad Johnson during a two-on-one date. Since then, recently split couple Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan visited the property, as did fellow Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick.

Only time will tell if Nemacolin has the same Bachelor mansion magic for Matt.