With it being the first Valentine's Day in lockdown, many couples in the UK will be substituting fancy restaurant date nights for comfort food, homemade cocktails, and a few episodes of their favourite TV boxset. It's likely the scenes will look very similar for those couples who live across the pond, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will be spending their first Valentine's Day in their new Californian home. So, how do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend Valentine's Day?

Obviously it's tricky to know exactly what they'll be doing on V-Day, but it's a fairly safe bet to assume Harry and Meghan will be spending it in their Montecito home, where they moved after stepping back from royal duties early last year. On leaving the UK, the couple initially moved to Vancouver before heading to LA, where they reportedly chose to settle in the Santa Barbara hillside enclave as they "can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area," a source reportedly told Vogue.

In previous years, the couple have spent some Valentine's Day celebrations together, while other have been spent apart — mainly due to royal duties. In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan spent the day leading up to the romantic occasion travelling to Edinburgh, where they had a week full of royal events to attend. In 2019, Harry travelled to northern Norway to meet British army servicemen and servicewomen undergoing an annual winter exercise— the Exercise Clockwork. According to the Daily Star, a then-pregnant Meghan spent her Valentine's Day in England at Kensington Palace.

Meghan is a self-confessed lover of the romantic holiday, so whatever the couple decides to do, she'll more than likely have dozens of ways to make it special in lockdown. "Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I'm immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss," Meghan wrote on her blog The Tig in 2015. "This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way."