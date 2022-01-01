Bafta nominee Jamie Dornan (The Fall) is set to hit the small screen once again as The Man, a British traveller desperately searching for the truth about his identity in the new BBC One drama The Tourist. Joining Dornan on the small but thrilling screen is Line of Duty‘s Shalom Brune-Franklin, who takes on the role of Luci in the six-part show, but how does her character Luci know The Man? And how does she fit into his journey to find who he is?

The Tourist’s explosive opening throws the audience straight into the action from the start. Set against the glowing red heart Australian outback, The Man is seen driving the dusty roads before being hounded by a tanker truck in an attempt to drive him off the road. “An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive,” the BBC teases. “Except he has no idea who he is.”

Part of The Man’s search for his identity takes him to a small-town diner in the middle of nowhere, where he meets a waitress, Brune-Franklin’s character, Luci. Much like the “shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns” in the rest of The Tourist’s journey, there are definitely some twists in store for the relationship between Luci and The Man. Whilst there isn’t much to go on in the first episode, Brune-Franklin is billed as a starring actor so we can definitely expect more from her character throughout the limited series.

The Tourist promises “quirky, enigmatic characters”. BBC/Stan/HBO Max & ZDF/Ian Routledge.jpg

Joining Dornan and Brune-Franklin is Bird Box‘s Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers, a probationary constable. Also part of the cast are Icelandic-American actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective), Alex Dimitriades (The End) and Damon Herriman (Mindhunter, Justified), who has joined the series as Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers.

The Tourist airs on BBC One at 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, and will be available to stream on iPlayer shortly after.