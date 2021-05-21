Get ready, because Jamie Dornan is set to once again grace our screens in a new BBC One drama, The Tourist. The new six-part series is created by production company Two Brothers Pictures, which also counts Baptiste and Fleabag under its umbrella. The first-look images show Dornan, dressed simply in tight tee and jeans, alone in the rugged wilderness of outback Australia. Swoon. We can’t wait, so here’s all we know about Jamie Dornan’s newest show The Tourist.

What’s The Tourist about?

According to the BBC synopsis, Dornan stars as British man known only as The Man (how intriguing!). The Man finds himself getting chased in the middle of the Australian outback by a tank truck, which tries to drive him off the road. A pursuit ensues, and The Man wakes up in hospital, hurt but alive. However, he no longer has any clue who he is (fans of The Fall know Dornan is particularly good at acting this theme out). As he searches for answers, he explores deeper into the vast, and unforgiving terrain of the wild Australian outback.

The synopsis adds: “At its heart, however, it’s a story of self-discovery with a ticking time-bomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now – and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?”

BBC/Stan/HBO Max & ZDF/Ian Routledge

Who stars in The Tourist?

Alongside Dornan, the show will also star Australian actress Danielle Macdonald, known for her role as the lead character in the 2017 film Patti Cake$, and Line of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin. Additionally, it also stars Icelandic-American actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, The Cry’s Alex Dimitriades, and Damon Herriman, who played Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and in Mindhunter.

When does The Tourist air?

So far, no air dates or trailers have been released. It’s still early days for this production, but watch this space for more to come.