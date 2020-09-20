The 2020 Emmys May Be Different, But They're Still Going To Be Just As Long

A lot has changed this year, but some sacred things must remain the same...like the Emmy Awards' runtime. Jimmy Kimmel may be hosting the awards show live from inside an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the winners may be accepting awards virtually from home. But, if you thought the 2020 Emmy's wouldn't be as long as they normally are thanks to all of the changes, you're wrong.

The 2020 Emmys are scheduled for three hours. According to ABC, the show is expected to begin at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. EST and is scheduled to last until 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST. The planned length of the show might be the same as it was in 2019, but award shows tend to run long. However, the odds of the show actually ending on time might have increased this year. Seeing as the event is live with celebrities both presenting and accepting awards right from home, you never know what kind of technical difficulties might occur, but those potential time-consuming hiccups could be balanced out by other changes to the show. There are only 23 awards being handed out, instead of the usual 27, which could help keep the show on track.

To ensure the show runs smoothly, organizers reportedly sent "130 camera systems to potential winners in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, Berlin, Tel Aviv and elsewhere," per Deadline. That's certainly a lot of live feeds coming into the control room, but if all goes smoothly, it could make for a pretty effective show.

Another time saver? The lack of actual awards being presented. Due to covid constraints, and limited resources, it will be impossible for ever winner to receive a trophy at their homes upon their win. However, some of the trophy presenters "may be visiting some of the winners live." But, they won't be wearing their typical awards show garb. Rather, these trophy presenters will don hazmat tuxedo suits designed by Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington in order to deliver the gold Emmy statues.